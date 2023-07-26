Celebrate Black culinary talent in Louisville at this event; How to get tickets

"Each chef will bring their own unique perspective and flavors to the table, creating an unforgettable tasting experience."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrate the culinary talent in Louisville at the inaugural 'Black Chef Showcase.'

Attendees will have the chance to try some delicious food throughout the event from some of the best local Black chefs in Louisville showcasing their signature dishes and styles.

The inaugural event will take place on Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m. at the Henry Clay in downtown Louisville.

"Each chef will bring their own unique perspective and flavors to the table, creating an unforgettable tasting experience," a statement from their EventBrite said.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Louisville Urban League (LUL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating racism and its impacts on the community.

According to their website, their mission is to, "assist African Americans and other marginalized populations in attaining social and economic equality through direct services and advocacy."

Tickets are available for purchase for $50. To purchase your ticket, please click here.

