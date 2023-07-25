Kids, LMPD officers put baking skills to test in cookie competition

The Metro Police Activities League (PAL) wrapped up its six-week culinary program with a bake-off at Chef Space.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local kids and Louisville Metro Police officers put their baking skills to the test in a cookie competition on Tuesday.

Organizers said the program helps kids create positive relationships with police, but also learn some important skills.

"Teaches them some fun skills and things they'll be able to carry on through their life. Most of these classes, we go through a recipe, we all eat together, but then the kids also take home the ingredients so they're able to make that at home. So we think it's a great program just to get people involved in cooking and things like that," Chef Space President Tim Murro said.

One of the judges was Food Network Chef Damaris Phillips.

This year's baking champions were Ja'liyah and Officer Brooke.

Sad to see it end but What an AMAZING season of culinary!! Congratulations to our 2023 baking champions, Ja’liyah... Posted by Louisville Metro PAL on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

