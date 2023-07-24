Family-style Mediterranean restaurant to open in former Wiltshire on Market location

Less than a week after a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its permanent closure, a new concept has taken its place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, a beloved Louisville restaurant that had been in business for 14 years announced it was now permanently closed.

Just five days after Wiltshire On Market made the announcement on Facebook, a new restaurant concept has now taken for the coveted space.

MeeshMeesh Mediterranean will open at 636 East Market Street in August, serving dinner Wednesday through Sunday nights.

The restaurant will offer shareable and family-style dishes encompassing flavors from Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and more, according to a MeeshMeesh news release.

The Eastern Mediterranean restaurant will be owned and operated by Israel-native Chef Noam Bilitzer.

“MeeshMeesh is a place to break bread and share delicious food and cocktails over unforgettable conversations,” Bilitzer said. “We’re excited about this opportunity and are so grateful to Susan Hershberg and the Wiltshire family for helping to make this all possible.”

MeeshMeesh’s menu of features a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan and meat options, along with ingredient-driven cocktails and thoughtfully sourced wines.

The kitchen takes a localized approach to traditional flavors, with ingredients from local farms and businesses, including Fisher Farms, Root Bound Farms, Barr Farms, Frondosa Farms, Naked Greens, Pavol, Valley Spirit, Field Day Family Farms, Wiltshire Pantry Bakery, and others.

The dining room and storefront will see some decorative changes and modern updates. Additional staff will also be added to the front and back of house. Key team members from MeeshMeesh’s chef residency will remain on staff, including Beverage Director Hannah Arbaugh & Sous Chef Alex Hamrick.

The space will also feature a reservation-only private event space with room for gatherings of up to 36 guests.

Chef Bilitzer attended culinary school at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, NC. He spent years cooking in Charleston, Florida, and Boston, before landing at 21c in Louisville and became the corporate Chef De Cuisine for the hotel group.

He then worked as a traveling restaurant consultant, before returning to Louisville in 2019 as the Executive Chef of Red Hog in Crescent Hill. Chef Bilitzer has a number of awards and accolades including multiple Food Network appearances and being named “Chopped Winner” on Food Network's “Chopped”.

“MeeshMeesh, in both Arabic and Hebrew, simply means apricot,” Bilitzer said. “The words sound reflects the warm and inviting atmosphere of the restaurant. We want guests to come, relax, and enjoy the menu together building memories to last a lifetime. We’re highlighting the unique flavors and influences I grew up with and we can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

