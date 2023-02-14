Louisville hospital delivers thousands of Valentine's cards, gifts to kids

Thousands of donations poured in from across Kentucky, plus 46 other states and Canada, officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Staff at one downtown Louisville hospital were busy spreading the love today!

Hundreds of kids at Norton Children's were surprised this morning when staff delivered more than 10,000 valentine's cards and more than 1,700 stuffed animals.

For the past few weeks, the hospital has asked the community to send online cards through the Norton Children's website.

Thousands of donations poured in from across Kentucky, plus 46 other states and Canada, officials said.

Sara Ramazani's son has been at Norton Children's since last November.

"We've been here for quite a while," she said. "Through all the holidays."

Ramazani said gifts like these help the kids find joy in a difficult and sometimes emotional situation. "Gives them a little pep in their step."

Hospital officials said the gifts were met with smiles, giggles and warm hugs. Ramazani said it was so sweet to see her son smile again.

"It's worth a million bucks," she said. "It's been very emotional up here, so just to kinda see him get back to himself is great."

The gifts were distributed to patients at Norton Children's Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center and Novak Center for Children's Health.

Officials said this year's donations surpass the nearly 8,000 e-valentines and 1,500 stuffed animals Norton Children's received last year.

