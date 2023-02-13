UPS donates 24K pairs of socks to Wayside Christian Mission

UPS had several different collection sites at different UPS facilities throughout Louisville and employees were asked to bring in the socks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s UPS employees have been collecting socks for about the past month to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help keep those without a home warm this winter.

This year, they collected 24,000 pairs of socks. This is the third year in a row they’ve collected socks.

UPS had several different collection sites at different UPS facilities throughout Louisville and employees were asked to bring in the socks.

“We have done this, like I said, for the past three years and been very successful, and there is just such a need in the community for these items in our homeless population. Being as great as it is, we really wanted to give back and provide something that was going to be of great need to the folks in our community,” Media Relations Supervisor Mechelle Stanchfield said.

UPS said the first year, they collected around 13,000 pairs of socks, and last year they donated around 19,000.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.