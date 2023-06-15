City officials announce free summer passes after closing Algonquin pool

The passes are through a partnership with YMCA, Kentucky Kingdom and TARC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in the Algonquin neighborhood will soon be able to take a dive in the pool again.

"Whatever we were worried about before, we don't have to think about it no more," community member Syntel Wells said.

Metro Council and Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a new partnership Thursday that will provide summer passes to anyone living in District 1.

This allows 200 families to swim at the YMCA on West Broadway, 800 people to have fun at the Kentucky Kingdom and gives all kids free TARC rides.

"We're honored to serve families by providing safe and healthy opportunities for recreation and enjoyment," Greenberg said.

The first person to gain access was Wells. Like many in the Algonquin neighborhood, the father of three says the city's announcement gave him hope.

"It's like a little light that shows that everything is going to be alright, and we can do this better if we continue to do things like this," he said.

It's still unclear who will receive passes next or when. Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins says a group of organizations will create a disbursement plan soon.

In the meantime, the city will continue to prepare for the pool's renovations. The $6 million project is expected to build a brand new pool house, water slide and lazy river, which officials say is long overdue.

"Because parks and pools like the Algonquin Park and Algonquin Pool mean so much to so many people," Greenberg said. "People who love to come here and swim, who count on it, and who deserve a first-class swimming pool that is on par with any pool in this city."

Hawkins and organizations say they will share more information on the summer passes on Tuesday.

