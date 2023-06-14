Germantown residents say new house is ruining their neighborhood

It's not your typical eyesore, but some residents in Germantown say the newly built home is ruining their neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville residents drive down Saint Michael Street, they may notice something different.

"I thought it was a little out of place," neighbor Shaun Cooper said.

"It certainly has a different aesthetic than the rest of the houses," another neighbor Shayna Earl said.

Despite it's modern look, spacious rooms, and inground pool, residents say this newly built home is an eyesore. Some even took to Facebook to share their frustrations.

"It's a interesting and bold choice to design a house that's so different than everything," Earl said.

Like most of Germantown, Earl says the street is lined with post-war bungalows and shotgun homes, similar to the abandoned house owners knocked down. Now, the California style property is in it's place and is listed online for much higher than the average home nearby.

"I think it's weird it's 750 grand and it doesn't have a garage," Cooper said.

WHAS11 News reached out to the owners of the home. They acknowledged everyone's feelings, but didn't want to comment.

However, some residents say the property is a sign of gentrification and is chipping the neighborhood's history away.

While others say that may not be a bad thing.

"I mean I still want there to be obviously homes for everybody to afford in the neighborhood but it does help out property," Cooper said.

It can also bring in new people, which neighbors say they will welcome with opened arms.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.