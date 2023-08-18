Louisville bowling alley 'instructed to vacate the premises', closes permanently

"It is not what the bowlers want and it is certainly not what we want but inevitable nonetheless."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved bowling alley in Louisville will soon be closing its doors for the last time after the owner of the property unexpectedly sold the space out from under them.

Fern Valley Strike & Spare will close permanently on Labor Day after 22 years of serving the community.

In a Facebook post, the business said the unexpected closure was due to a disagreement between the property owner and bowling alley owners over the lease.

"After coming to an agreement with the property owner on an extension of our lease but before the paperwork could be signed, the property owner had a change of heart and has sold the property out from underneath us," the post said. "We have been instructed to vacate the premises and there’s nothing we can do."

The Louisville bowling alley's post went on to encourage people to stop by before they closed on Labor Day, and to be patient while they deal with craziness.

"It is not what the bowlers want and it is certainly not what we want but inevitable nonetheless," the post said. "Thank you for many, many years of laughter, love, and support."

