'It seems like the only option': This burrito restaurant in Louisville is closing after almost 9 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Wave Burritos will be sadly closing their doors after 9 years in business.

"It was not a decision taken lightly, or made in haste, but at the end of the day it seems like the only option," a portion of their statement said on Instagram.

Located at 3311 Preston Highway, the burrito restaurant puts their own twist on Mexican food and their menu is constantly changing.

New Wave Burritos said when they started making burritos, they had no idea it would transform into a full blown restaurant after two years.

They thanked their "loyal customers" and "incredible staff" and invited everyone to come and stop in one more time over the next few weeks before they officially close up shop.

"We don’t know what the future holds, and who knows, maybe things will look more promising for a scrappy burrito shop further down the road. But for now, it’s time for the curtain call. Thanks again and we hope to see you one more time in the coming weeks," another portion of their statement said. "Eight and a half years is a great run in an uncertain industry and it was an honor and a privilege to do it with you. We love you more than burritos."

