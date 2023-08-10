'It's going to be hard on a lot of families.' | Southern Indiana farmers prepare for Tyson plant closure

Tyson Foods announced it's closing several plants, including one in Corydon, Indiana.

CORYDON, Ind. — As Tyson Foods gets ready to shut down several plants, including one in Corydon, Indiana, farmers across the Ohio River are preparing for a major impact.

"It's going to be hard on a lot of families," Tad Streepy, owner of Gypsy Rain Organics, said.

Streepy typically supplies fresh produce to local markets and restaurants in Corydon. Though his farm won't be impacted by the closure directly, Streepy says he feels for his nearby growers.

"This is a small town. Everybody knows everybody," he said. "It's always hard in a small community like that when you lose that many jobs. "

Right now, Tyson's Corydon plant employs more than 300 people and is in contact with dozens of growers.

The company plans to help employees transition, but Indiana Senator Gary Bryne, who represents District 47, says farmers will be left on their own.

"They're not going to be able to farm the way they currently are. Some may have to go to the private sector to find jobs because it was their revenue maker for the family," Bryne said.

To help with the loss, Streepy plans to hire people to work part-time on his farm. He also pledged to ramp up donations to nearby food banks.

"And I would hope that any family in that situation would come to me and say 'Hey, this is what's going on with us and can you help us out.' And absolutely, that's not even a question," he said.

Both men expect a tough road ahead. However, Streepy says the closure won't keep Corydon down for too long.

"This isn't the first industry that's left this town, and we're still here, he said. "We've had our ups and downs, but they're good at taking care of their own."

