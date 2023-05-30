'Thank you': Popular home goods store in Saint Matthews area is closing

The business off Shelbyville Road is most well-known for helping people style their hats and fascinators for the Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 52 years in business, a well-known home goods store in Saint Matthews is closing.

In a post on their social media, owners Kathy and Larry Olliges announced they're retiring and closing Dee's.

"We want to thank the hundreds of team members who have worked at Dee's and The Framing Express over the years. Your hard work and dedication have made Dee's what it is today," they wrote. "We want to say thank you to all of our customers who have shopped at Dee's the last 52 years. We are grateful for your patronage and we will miss seeing you in our store."

The business off Shelbyville Road is most well-known for helping people style their hats and fascinators for the Kentucky Derby.

The post said the couple is retiring to spend more time with family and friends, travel more and maybe even enjoy some Derby festival events themselves.

They'll be holding a retirement sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

