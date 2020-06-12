Comin' to town | Where can children get their photo with Santa in Kentuckiana?

Here a list on where you can take a photo or meet virtually with Santa in Louisville and southern Indiana this holiday season!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Of course, it's that time of year again. From the Christmas decorating to holiday shopping, everyone's a little busier.

However, all that busyness pales in comparison to the work the man in the red suits puts in year round.

Yes, we're talking about the one and only, Santa Clause.

Between checking his naughty or nice list, twice obviously, and preparing for his annual Christmas Eve sleigh ride around the world, he's still found time to visit the boys and girls of Kentuckiana.

Looking to take a photo or have a virtual visit with Ol' Kris Kringle? We've got you covered.

Here's a full list of where your kids can get a photo or meet virtually with Santa:

Mall St. Matthews: Online reservations online for a photo from now until Dec. 24. Reservations for a virtual meeting with Santa last until Jan. 7

Oxmoor Center: Online reservations online for a photo from now until Dec. 24. Reservations for a virtual meeting with Santa last until Jan. 7

Jefferson Mall: Online reservations for a photo from now until Dec. 24. Reservations for a virtual meeting.

Feeders Supply: "Pawliday" photo op with Santa for your beloved pets from now until Dec. 20.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: Online Reservations for a photo from now until Dec. 24.

Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass: Visit Santa's Workshop located near Brooks Brothers every Sunday afternoon and Friday evening until Dec. 22.

Green Tree Mall: Reservations online for a photo from now until Dec. 24. Reservations for a virtual meeting with Santa last until Jan. 7.

