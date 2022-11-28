Louisville Chorus to perform free Christmas concert

Louisville Chorus' Christmas gift to Louisville is a FREE concert for everyone!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is about family, presents, and most of all: attending free, holiday-themed concerts in your city.

The Louisville Chorus is performing 'A Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular' on Sunday, Dec. 4, no tickets required.

The show starts at 3 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom in the Galt House.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and admission is completely free, according to a press release.

Louisville Chorus will be joined by the Oldham County High School Choirs, Director Sarah Coleman, Beargrass Christian Church Choir, Voces Novae Ensemble and the Louisville Philharmonia.

Initially planned prior to COVID-19, Louisville Chorus is presenting this concert free for everyone, as a gift to the city, according to the release.

Daniel Spurlock, Louisville Chorus Music Director, said music is a powerful tool.

"We understand what music can do for people and we hope that you, too, will experience the power of music. Christmas and the Holidays are wonderful times that can bring us all together; it is through music that we get there," Spurlock said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.