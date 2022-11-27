Old Louisville 'Holiday Home Tour' returns; here's where to get tickets

This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the first weekend in December marks the start of the holiday season in Old Louisville.

The neighborhood's annual holiday home tour is back next week.

This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays. Officials say the tour runs for about three blocks with docents greeting you at each house.

The two-day tour kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3 and goes from noon until 5 p.m. The tour will have the same hours the following day.

Admissions is $35 for adults and free for children 12 and under. You can save $5 if you buy a ticket before 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Tickets are available on Old Louisville's website or at the Visitors Center in Central Park on S. 4th Street.

There is ample street parking near the homes on tour around St. James Court and the perimeter of Central Park.

Tour patrons may also park for free both days at the Goodwill parking lot on 4th Street across from the Louisville Bourbon Inn, the Woman's Club parking lot on Park Avenue across from Central Park and the Filson Historical Society parking lots on 3rd Street at Ormsby Avenue.

