Adorable! NICU babies have Thanksgiving photo shoot

A former NICU mom treated babies at Baptist Health Louisville to a Thanksgiving-themed photo shoot with leaves, pumpkins, and plaid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Babies in the Baptist Health Louisville Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are all prepped and ready to go for Thanksgiving, thanks to a former NICU mom.

“These photoshoots are important to me because I know how much something like this would have meant when my baby was here,” said Ashley Dillman, a Louisville-based professional photographer and mother.

She spent her fair share of time in the NICU when her daughter was born, so she knows how difficult it can be for new parents, especially around the holidays.

In May 2020, Dillman's daughter, Madelyn, was born premature and spent 48 days in the Baptist Health Louisville NICU. Dillman was so touched by the experience, she began working there as a part time tech earlier this year.

“I cannot say enough about the way they took care of my daughter here,” she said. “The experience changed my life, and I’m so glad to be able to help other parents now.”

Ashley Dillman also held a trick-or-treat themed photo shoot before Halloween, and she's planning another holiday themed session in December.

