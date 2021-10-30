NICU babies at Kentucky Children's Hospital show off Halloween costumes in special photoshoot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The littlest patients who were unable to partake in Halloween fun were celebrated by Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
Friday, newborns at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were dressed up in cute, baby versions of characters including Captain America, Wonder Woman and emergency responders for a special photoshoot.
It was part of the hospital’s “Reverse Trick-or-Treating” event where staff dressed up in their costumes, going from room-to-room delivering treats and other goodies.
“We get to see kids all day long in their rooms feeling sad, trying to get through some of these challenging things at the hospital,” said Jennifer Guilliams, child and family life coordinator at KCH. “We get to see the joy on their faces, and we spend the whole afternoon making sure that they get to have that joy and fun. I think it's also really fun to see all the different departments in the hospital come together to support the kids.”
The hospital took treats leftover and made special bags for kids who were seen in the emergency room or admitted to the hospital.
