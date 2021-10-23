Former patients receive love, sweet treats during NICU reunion

Kids who were patients at UofL Hospital Center for Women and Infants were reunited with medical staff during a special trick-or-treat celebration on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is about a week away, but kids had their chance to get their hands on some sweet treats early while visiting Louisville Slugger Field.

UofL Hospital Center for Women and Infants had their NICU reunion where doctors and nurses handed out candy to their NICU graduates.

Costumes of all kinds were seen including little pumpkins to the Incredible Hulk.

Tonya Robinson, medical director for the NICU, said it is a joy to see families, but there’s nothing like seeing some of the children all grown up.

“We feel bringing the families back show how much we appreciate them -- we still know they've gone through a lot -- and this is one way to take a little bit of that burden off,” she said.

Robinson said the doctors and nurses love to see the progress the children have made and the kids like to have the candy.

