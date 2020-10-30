x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Heartwarming

Sweetness overload! NICU babies at Baptist Health Louisville in donut costumes for their first Halloween

Five babies were bundled up and placed in an oversized donut box labeled, “Fresh from the oven.”

Babies in Baptist Health Louisville’s NICU are all dressed up for their first Halloween and it's sweetness overload!

The hospital said they used their Cuddles Café as the theme for this year's costumes. Five babies were bundled up and placed in an oversized donut box labeled, “Fresh from the oven.”

Photos were taken of the babies with donut and coffee props in front of a sign that read “We have grown a latte, Donut grow up.”

"Dressing the babies up for Halloween and taking photos is a Baptist Health Louisville tradition that families enjoy, and staff looks forward to each year," the hospital said in a news release.

Staff also got in on the fun with Cuddles Café aprons and donut headbands.

PHOTOS | NICU babies dressed as Halloween treats at Baptist Hospital Louisville

1 / 12
Baptist Health Louisville
Baptist Health Louisville’s NICU babies are all dressed up for their first Halloween.

RELATED: Baptist Health begins immersion swaddle bathing for babies

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

RELATED: Adorable alert! NICU babies in Halloween costumes at UofL Hospital

PHOTOS | Adorable! NICU babies crush Halloween

1 / 35
UofL Hospital's Center for Women & Infants
NICU babies at UofL Hospital are scaring up cuteness in their Halloween costumes.