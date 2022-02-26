Jeffersonville's first Black YMCA Young Achiever 'honored' by the achievement

Kyndia Motley is a busy 17-year-old. She is part of the National Honors Society, participates in track and is a peer educator for Planned Parenthood.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Kyndia Motley is a hard worker in school and in her community. Some would say it takes real dedication to do what she does on a daily basis.

Now, the 17-year-old's hard work is finally paying off with a prestigious award. Motley is this year's Youth Achiever at the 43rd Annual YMCA Black Achiever's Celebration.

"All the work I've put in, getting this opportunity, it's like a reflection of it," she said. "And that's why it's such an honor."

The high school senior said the significance of her achievement is not lost to her.

"I'm the first Black Achiever of Jeffersonville, period," Motley told WHAS11. "To me, that is important because I can aspire other peers of Jeffersonville."

Motley is apart of the National Honors Society, participates in track and is a peer educator for Planned Parenthood--where she and other peer educators share about health decision making, self-love and more.

"That's where I've found my voice. Educating others," she said. "I learn first and I go back to the community and educate."

She is also the president of her high school club called, "For The Culture." This year the club is recognizing Black History by honoring those who played a major role in sciences.

Motley said her biggest advice for young people today is to take care of yourself, "Check-in."

"Prioritize your mental health. I am an advocate for therapy. I am an advocate for mental health and making sure you are prioritizing it," she said. "When you are a high functioning person, you have to check on yourself too."

As someone with a lot on her plate, Motley said it's important for others in similar situations to take care of themselves.

"You're so busy working about everybody else and getting all these other things done," she said. "It's important that you check on yourself."

