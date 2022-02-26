'I am absolutely elated': Trailblazing Jefferson County judge praises historic Supreme Court nomination

Retired Judge Janice Martin was the first Black woman in Kentucky to take the bench in the early 90's. She's calling President Biden's SCOTUS selection 'critical'.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many communities across the country are celebrating President Joe Biden's historic Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

One former judge who's broken barriers here in Louisville says she's thrilled.

Judge Janice Martin is the first Black woman to take the bench in Kentucky back in the early 1990s. She's calling President Biden's SCOTUS selection "critical," as major decisions on abortion rights, affirmative action and voting sit right around the corner.

Martin, now retired, also called it a significant moment in the high court's history, in her words saying the decision is "long overdue."

"I think anytime you have government entities, leadership positions, or courts, it's important to have diversity," Martin said. "I am absolutely elated."

As Jackson makes history at the highest level, Martin understands the significance better than most -- and what it means to break barriers.

"At that time, no black female had ever won a county-wide race," Martin said.

When Martin ran to be a District Court judge in Jefferson County around 30 years ago, she was told to not show her face on flyers and it would hurt her chances.

"My attitude was, 'I am not going to run away from who I am,'" Martin said.

She included her picture, and won, opening the door for so many and setting the bar for judges like Jackson to strive even higher.

"Diversity is key because when she gets on that bench, and if she receives the Senate confirmation, she is going to bring different experiences to that bench from her life," Martin said.

And ultimately, through the nomination, Martin believes there's a window to bring more confidence back into the court system.