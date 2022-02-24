A mental health crisis plagues Indiana children with many attempting suicide

“I think having honest conversations with your children and adolescents and asking how their mood is and if they’ve had any thoughts about wanting to kill themselves or harm themselves in any way — are very important conversations to have," she said.

“I think we are so scared to talk about suicide when it comes to teens and children,” Blake said.

It launched a public campaign called “ Sound the Alarm ” to get people talking about suicide, an issue that’s often been difficult for people to talk about.

It was enough for the American Academy of Pediatrics to declare children’s mental health a national emergency in October 2021.

“I think here we are definitely seeing a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Hillary Blake, a psychiatrist at Riley Hospital for Children. “I think a lot of it at the beginning was lockdown and removal from social situations, not being in school. But I think its just the continued stress of it.”

Then, the numbers soared in 2020. Emergency Rooms saw a 22% spike in potential suicides by kids between 12 and 17 years old compared to the year before.

Even before the COVID-19 epidemic, suicide rates and attempted suicides among children and teens had been going up every year since 2007.

Health professionals across the country and here in Indiana are seeing what they call an alarming number of young people – as young as 5 years old – who are struggling with mental illness.

The Pandemic Effect :

When Makaila Arnold returned to school in-person after the COVID shutdown, she noticed something different with her classmates.

“The school was more quiet, the kids weren’t as outgoing,” she said.

Others noticed, too.

“I think just because of COVID, we’ve all been shut off and alone for such a long time,” said Amelia Meyer, a fellow senior at Western Boone High School.

Around the world, studies have shown children's depression and anxiety rates may have doubled during the pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared the issue a national emergency in late 2021.

On its Sound the Alert for Kids website, the Children’s Hospital Association said: “School stress. Social Isolation. Family upheaval. A pandemic – nation’s children and teens have quietly been carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders for too long.”

"We pay a lot of attention to children’s health, and we often think about physical health," added Amy Knight, president of the Children’s Hospital Association. “If any of us saw symptoms in our children – have a fever, a cough – we would take them to a doctor and have them checked out. As a country, as a community, and as families, we need to recognize the early signs of mental and behavioral health issues … These things are preventable from escalating, and we can do more to take care of kids early on and make sure their mental health is taken care of with their physical health.”

Asked if they thought there is a stigma when it comes to mental health among their peers, Meyer and Arnold both replied, “yes” in unison.