New location of Drake's coming to southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — What do you get when you put craft beer, burgers and sushi on the same menu?

Well, you get Drake's!

The Lexington-based restaurant is bringing its newest location to Jeffersonville. Located on Veteran's Parkway, near Menards and Culvers, Drake's is celebrating this location's opening on Monday, March 27.

This is the third Drake's coming to Indiana, with others locations already in Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Calling itself "a restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food," there is bound to be something for everyone in your family to enjoy on this menu!

Some signature items include griddle-pressed burgers, build-your-own tacos, mini sandwiches and a plethora of sushi options. In addition, the restaurant has 24 craft & local beers on tap with some being rich, light, dark, wheaty, hoppy and many more.

For more information about Drake's, or to look at the full menu, please click here.

