Churchill Downs releases official menu for Kentucky Derby 2023

Some notable menu items include cheesy creamed corn and roasted, sliced pork loin medallions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We finally know what the pastel and large hat adorned Derby-goers will be dining on during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs Racetrack released the official menu of this year's Derby.

Chef Kenneth Hardiman created the menu which includes dishes like mashed sweet potatoes made with bourbon brown butter and roasted pork loin medallions.

“Leading the culinary team at the Kentucky Derby is one of the highest honors a chef can have, and I’m excited for the opportunity to add to the Kentucky Derby’s rich culinary legacy again this year,” Hardiman said.

These delectable dishes will be served to guests visiting Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.

Derby officials aim elevate classic Kentucky dishes by using locally sourced dairy and produce items, according to a Churchill Downs press release.

“Moments like the Kentucky Derby challenge and motivate us chefs to be at our best, to focus on all of the details, from the seasonal ingredients we source all the way down to the garnishes, in order to create amazing food and beverage experiences for our guests who enjoy the event in different ways,” Hardiman said.

Along with delicious food, Churchill Downs will be pouring classic Kentucky beverages and serving up signature Kentucky Derby cocktails for all attendees to enjoy at the track.

Click here to see the full Kentucky Derby menu online.

