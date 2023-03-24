Wawa convenience store opening in southern Indiana

The east coast convenience store and gas station offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A gas station and convenience store that has garnered a cult-like following over the years is coming to southern Indiana -- Wawa!

Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs.

Kevin Baity, town manager for the Town of Clarksville, told WHAS11 that Wawa was granted a use variance to develop the convenience gas station.

Officials said the Wawa will potentially be built at 1354 Veterans Parkway, near Lowe's and Chick-fil-A.

Baity stated the variance was needed because the Veterans Corridor Zoning don't allow this use by right. He said the next steps are to develop the site plan and building plans, meet with staff to get their approvals and then present the site plan for approval at the Plan Commission.

He added that the process timing for Wawa is up to the developer, and that they will also need to finish the purchase of the property or they may be leasing it.

Wawa officials initially announced their expansion plans to Indiana and Kentucky back in November.

Officials said the market launches in both states would take place sometime after 2025, with estimated timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced in 2023.

