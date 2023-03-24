Louisville named one of the best cities in the U.S. for foodies

Travel and Leisure magazine has ranked Louisville among the top 10 “foodie cities” in the nation!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is best known for a variety of things including horse racing, bourbon and its diverse dining options.

In fact, there are so many great places in Louisville to grab a meal from, Travel and Leisure magazine recently ranked the Derby City as one of the top 10 destinations in the United States for foodies!

And for many residents, that designation should come as no surprise.

You can walk around just about every block in the Metro and find a locally-owned restaurant serving up a quality bite to eat.

“Boasting more than 2,500 restaurants plus several award-winning chefs, Louisville is sure to delight food and drink enthusiasts alike,” the magazine said.

Louisville ranked among other top cities including New Orleans, La.; Chicago, Ill.; Houston, Texas; Tucson, Ariz.; and New York City, N.Y.

If you’re a fan of bourbon, the magazine recommends going on the Urban Bourbon Trail, which highlights over 40 of the city’s best bourbon bars and restaurants.

Of course, if you’re coming to Louisville you can’t leave without trying the city’s signature dish – the Hot Brown.

The hot, open-faced sandwich was invented in the 1920s at the historic Brown Hotel.

It’s made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, all baked until its bubbling hot.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.