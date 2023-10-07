Louisville chef says he had a 'killer experience' on Food Network competition

Chef Chris Williams, owner of Four Pegs in Germantown, will show off his skills on the "BBQ Brawl."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville chef is taking his skills behind the grill to the Food Network.

Chris Williams, executive chef and owner of Four Pegs in Germantown, has been tapped to compete on season 4 of "BBQ Brawl," which premieres on Monday, July 10.

Williams and fellow chefs will compete individually and in teams, with three celebrity chef captains at the helm - Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell, and Sunny Anderson.

Chef Chris said he got the call to fly out to California to appear on the show last Fall. While he couldn't divulge too many details about the competition itself, he was able to elaborate on the "killer experience" he had while filming.

"Being able to show off things that I've worked on for so long is such a great honor, especially to work with those amazing chefs in front of those judges and with the great mentors," Williams said.

This won't be the first time Chef Chris is competing on television. He was also featured on a Cooking Channel Show, "Big Bad BBQ Brawl," which he won.

On that show, Williams said he was able to showcase the "Challenge Burger," named after one of his heroes, Muhammad Ali.

"He inspired me a lot to want to be a community leader and give back to the community," he said. "Just seeing the things he did and how when he would get knocked down he'd get back up, persevere and achieve better things."

Chef Chris is hosting a watch party Monday night at Four Pegs, located at 1053 Goss Avenue. There will be wing specials, plus, he said the restaurant will serve a special dish he made on the show.

The watch party starts at 9 p.m. and reserving a spot is recommended. To make a reservation, call (502) 634-1447.

