Here's where you can get $7 burgers for one week in Louisville

From July 17-23, over 45 restaurants will be paying homage to the hamburger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to bite into a classic, because Louisville Burger Week is making its juicy return to the Metro!

From July 17-23, guests will have the chance to enjoy $7 hamburgers from a plethora of restaurants serving fan favorite staples to off-menu specialties. Each restaurateur and chef will prepare their own take on the burger.

Over 45 restaurants are participating with some being: 80/20 at Kaelin's, Agave and Rye, Drake's, Fistful of Ale, Game, Louvino, Mark's Feed Store, and Six Forks Burger Co.

Sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, the idea is to get people to embrace the food and local culture while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

Officials said Louisville Burger Week is an all ages event, but some locations may be 21+.

The website states that if you check in to four or more participating locations on the Louisville Burger Week app during burger week, you will be entered for a chance to win a special grand prize, along with a top point winner and much more.

You can also view the list of participating restaurants, their special, locations, and hours on the app. Click here to download it.

To view the growing list of participating restaurants and their burger specials, please click here.

