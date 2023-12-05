Gore's Smokeout BBQ opens in west Louisville thanks to nonprofit

The new restaurant will be located in one of two renovated row houses on South 18th St. owned by OneWest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new BBQ restaurant has opened in west Louisville.

On Friday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other community leaders celebrated the grand opening of Gore's Smoke Out BBQ on South 18th St.

The new restaurant was made possible by OneWest -- a community development nonprofit committed to commercial development and growth in the west end of Louisville.

OneWest gives business owners a two-year residency complete with marketing, human resources, planning and bookkeeping services to make sure their businesses have everything they need to be successful.

"OneWest and Chef Space have designed this retail experience to allow these entrepreneurs to develop their marketing, business operations, client base and sustainability in a very supportive environment," Howard Holloman, vice chair of the nonprofit's Board of Directors, said.

Holloman said the project will provide the Russell neighborhood with an option for food and drink, and a venue for small business meetings.

Gore's BBQ occupies one of two renovated row houses on South 18th St.

OneWest said it is planning on helping a second restaurant in another row house right next door.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the free WHAS11 News app right now. For Apple or Android users.