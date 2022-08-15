'Food Truck Invasion' makes first stop in Schnitzelburg

Over 20 food trucks will line Hickory Street including; Empanadas Alchemy, Bamba Eggrolls, The Celtic Pig, and many more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever the Louisville Food Truck Association will be popping up in a neighborhood near you.

Over 20 food trucks will be lined up along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood.

Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion will be Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will be both family and pet friendly, it will even feature a food truck just for pups: the "WoofnWaggin".

Troy King, LFTA President, said COVID-19 stalled the organizations events.

"Its time to get back to the business of food trucking," says Troy King, LFTA President. "Before COVID we were doing a good bit of festivals and giving the community an opportunity to try different food trucks and of course with COVID-19 coming we got away from that."

Phaion Cunningham with Mr. C's Cheesecakes said he is looking forward to meeting new and familiar faces. If you're a first timer, you're in for a real treat.

"We're blessed and happy to go any place where we are invited to and we've always been received with opened arms," says Cunningham. "I always tell them that our original batter is incorporated in all of our cheesecakes depending on if you want a different flavor or not. So if you like the original batter you're going to be great and if you love cheesecakes its over the top for you."

As well as great food, there will be live music, according to the flyer for the event.

When asked if he had any advice for people planning on stopping by for the Food Truck Invasion, King said to "come hungry".

