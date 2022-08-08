New restaurant to open in Norton Commons; 'we couldn’t be more excited'

The café is the third project the Board & You brand has launched in Kentuckiana. The first two are in New Albany, Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café is set to open in mid-August and promises to be a blend of bistro and charcuterie; with quality service, aesthetically pleasing culinary and premier tastings.

According to a press release, Board & You is set to open a new café in Norton Commons Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

The café is the third project the Board & You brand has launched in Kentuckiana. The first two locations are Board & You Custom Charcuterie and the Board & You Bistro and Wine Bar, both located in New Albany, Indiana.

Zack Flanagan and Sara Lara, the Co-founders of Board & You said this was the original idea for the restaurant.

“So we couldn’t be more excited to share what that exactly is – a very personal experience, a vibrant ambiance, and flavorful/creative food options is what you can expect!” they said.

The café will be able to seat 41 people and feature a 30-foot bar filled with several custom cocktails and alcoholic slushies according to the release. It will be open for brunch, lunch and early dinner.

The hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and they will be closed on Sunday.

The café is set to open with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Prospect, Kentucky at 10711 Meeting Street.

