Several food trucks set to 'invade' Audubon Park this spring

Don't miss all your favorite local food trucks in one convenient location on April 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 15 local food trucks will be in Audubon Park, serving up some of the most convenient, delicious dishes Louisville has to offer.

The "Audubon Park Food Truck Invasion" will take over Robin Park on April 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

The sky is the limit at this food truck event. Here, you can get anything from traditional Syrian food to handcrafted Filipino cuisine to delightful cheesecake desserts.

Local food trucks included in the Audubon Park Food Truck Invasion:

The Louisville Food Truck Association has also released the food truck invasion events scheduled through August 2023.

There will be food truck invasions in the following locations: Audubon Park on April 15, Shepherdsville on May 21, Crestwood on June 10 and 11, Clifton on July 16, and Simpsonville on Aug. 13.

The locations for the food truck invasion for the remainder of 2023 have yet to be announced.

Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in Louisville's ever-growing food truck scene. Bon appetite!

