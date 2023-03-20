Louisville animal shelters to host huge adoption event for dogs and puppies

Nearly 100 dogs and puppies will be at the Expo Center on May 13, ready for forever homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest adoption events to hit the Bluegrass State aims to pair a furry friend with a loving home.

The Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services are hosting "LOU ADOPTS!", a mega adoption event in Louisville.

Seven local shelters will bring nearly 100 dogs and puppies to the Kentucky Exposition Center for on-site adoptions on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Animal shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in the number of animals being surrendered. Owner surrenders and other intakes have skyrocketed nationwide by 9.5% in the past year, while adoptions are down, according to a KHS press release.

Alisa Gray, president of KHS, said this is your chance to find your "perfect match" by adopting a furry friend.

“Our community’s local shelters are extremely crowded right now, so when you adopt at LOU ADOPTS!, you’re not just giving a loving home to your new best friend, you’re supporting your local shelters and helping make room for them to save more animals,” Gray said.

The goal of LOU ADOPTS! is to help find homes for as many dogs and puppies as possible, freeing up space in local shelters so they can continue helping more animals in need.

“With shelters nationwide struggling with unprecedented crowding, there is no better time than now to adopt and give a forever home to a deserving dog or puppy,” Ashley Book, Interim shelter director at LMAS, said.

KHS and LMAS will be joined at LOU ADOPTS! by Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs or GRRAND, MisPits, Animal Care Society, Hardin County Animal Shelter and Anderson County Care and Control.

Adoption fees will vary by participating shelters. Jefferson County adopters will be required to pay a $10.50 licensing fee. All the dogs and puppies will be spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

LOU ADOPTS! is free to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food trucks and Kentucky Exposition concessions.

Parking is free when entering through Gate 4 of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. For more details, click here.

