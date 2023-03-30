Husband and wife team in Louisville opens 'The House of Marigold'

The House of Marigold is a locally-owned, woman-owned, and Black-owned restaurant in Middletown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "The House of Marigold" is a locally-owned, woman-owned, and Black-owned restaurant located in Middletown with a unique catering service.

Kris and Adrienne Cole are the husband and wife duo who own this business.

The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving everything from breakfast, lunch and brunch along with your favorite cocktails.

Their menu is ever-changing with a variety of seasonal foods to choose from.

When the restaurant is not open, the space can be rented for a number of events, birthdays, engagements, etc.

