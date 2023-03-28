Bring your pup to 'Bark & Brunch by the Bridge' at Waterfront Park

This pet-friendly pop-up food truck experience will take over Louisville's riverfront one Sunday every month through August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisvillians who are crazy about their fur-covered, tail-wagging babies are invited to a monthly, pet-friendly event taking over the Waterfront just in time for summer.

The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) and Waterfront Park announced for the second year in a row, they are partnering up in the name of cute animals and good food.

"Bark & Brunch by the Bridge" is a pop-up food truck experience where animal-lovers are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for one Sunday a month at Waterfront Park.

This event directly supports the KHS ad Waterfront Park, according to a KHS press release.

“We look forward to welcoming park visitors and their dogs in support of our two wonderful non-profit organizations,” Catie Nelson, a Waterfront Park spokesperson, said.

This year’s Bark & Brunches will take place on the following Sundays: April 16, May 21, June 25, July 16 and August 20 on the Big Four Lawn from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Bark & Brunch will feature Louisville's favorite food trucks and vendors, a bubbly bar, and live jazz music. KHS will be on-site with puppies, merchandise and giveaways.

Bring your friends, your pet, a blanket and an appetite when you attend this pet-friendly event on the Big Four Lawn.

“Louisvillians love animals and brunch, so Bark & Brunch by the Bridge is a perfect way to enjoy both at our beautiful Waterfront Park,” Alisa Gray, KHS president, said.

All dogs who are up-to-date on their vaccinations are welcome. All canine attendees must remain leashed at all times in order to create a safe and fun environment for all.

