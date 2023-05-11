Popular taco restaurant to move to new building in Jeffersontown

As well as moving locations, the restaurant will also be releasing new menu items.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taco Luchador is closing it's Jeffersontown location, but don't worry! They will be opening a new location just two miles away.

The popular taco spot will be relocating from the Stonybrook Village Center location to where the Royals Hot Chicken in downtown Taylorsville used to be.

The company plans on closing the old location on May 14 and to reopen the new restaurant at 10305 Taylorsville Road on May 14.

“The new location is slightly larger with a significantly bigger patio,” co-owner Rick Moir said. “Jtown has been so good to us. It’s a great community and we feel fortunate to have such a loyal customer base. We thought it was only right that we debut some new menu items in Jtown first as a thank you.”

The new Jeffersontown location will be the first Taco Luchador to roll out new menu items such as, "Nacho-Wey", Salmon Pibil and Pasilla Shrimp seafood bowls, and Quesabirria tacos.

Other new items include the Tlayuda (open quesadilla), Ensalada Picante, Chicken Milanesa Torta or Taco and the Suadero Torta Taco (seared and braised brisket).

These new menu and drink items will eventually be rolled out at the St. Matthews and Highlands locations in the coming weeks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.