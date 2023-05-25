'This was done to me': Louisville diner losing money because of construction, owner says

Business owner Anthony Sutton says he's lost thousands of dollars due to the city's new project. He's now struggling to keep his doors open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anthony Sutton typically opens the doors of Tino's Taste of Heaven four days a week. But recently he says less and less customers have been stepping inside.

"They don't have nowhere to park. The side of my restaurant is blocked off, the parking lot across the street is blocked off. They can't even get in the door!" Sutton said.

This is all due to construction that started about a week ago.

Louisville Forward says the construction is part of the city's beautification project, which will bring in benches and better sidewalks to the Russell neighborhood.

According to spokesperson Caitlin Bowling, Seven Seas Construction says they notified owners on 18th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard about their plans.

However, Sutton says he didn't get a heads up.

"No warnings, no anything," he said.

Now, Sutton says he's out of money, and is struggling to provide for his family and business. To make matters worse, he says every time he calls the city for assistance nothing gets done.

"Nobody has reached out to help me. Nobody!" he said. "Other than 'oh well, we can help you rebuild your credit and you can get a loan.' I shouldn't have to get a loan. This was done to me."

Bowling says the city doesn't compensate businesses for lost wages when it comes to construction.

They assure crews will be wrapped up from in front of the building by May 30. But even then, Sutton prays he'll be able to get back to the neighborhood he loves.

"Hopefully everything will workout so I can give y'all a taste of heaven," he said.

Sutton is asking the community to come and support his restaurant. Customers can also donate to his Gofundme here.

