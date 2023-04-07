Condado Tacos opening second location in Kentucky; Here's where

During the grand opening celebration, the first 100 guests in line will be awarded with a “Year of Yum”: one free taco every week for a whole year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An award-winning taco joint is opening its second location in Kentucky — Condado Tacos!

Serving specialty tacos, margaritas and tequilas, the restaurant will be opening its 43rd company location in Oxmoor Center on April 13 at 11 a.m.

During Condado’s grand opening celebration, the first 100 guests in line will be awarded with a “Year of Yum”: one free taco every week for a whole year.

In addition, all guests will receive a free taco with purchase and $5 signature margaritas all day.

Condados is known for their queso; signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells; and using ingredients such as Tajin, cilantro-lime aioli, jicama and Condado's own Kewl Ranch Shell.

According to a press release, Condados also serves vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Condado works with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art inspired murals.

Officials said for this new Louisville location, Adam Hernandez lead an art team with Louisville artists: Liz Richter, Casey McKinney, Alyx McLain, Damon Thompson and Amie Villiger Harris. "Crave Together, Rave Together!" is the restaurant's art theme.

“We provide innovative food and Margaritas which equate to the most fun you can have for under $20 per person," Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos president and CEO, said. "We welcome all, and we are proud of our "Come as You Are" culture and atmosphere in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unparalleled."

