New brunch restaurant opening first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown

The Toasted Yolk serves breakfast, lunch and brunch favorites.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — "It's never too early to get toasted!"

This is the saying of The Toasted Yolk — a full-service café with breakfast, lunch and brunch favorites that's opening its first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown.

Located at 1507 N. Dixie Ave. in the Lincoln Center shopping area, the grand opening will kick off on Monday, April 10.

On that day, officials said the restaurant will raffle off a chance for customers to win free breakfast or lunch (one meal per week) for a year and guests will receive free churro donuts, while supplies last, and half off mimosas.

The new location is owned by Breckinridge County residents, Chris and Dee Heck. The couple wanted to bring the first brunch restaurant concept to Elizabethtown to "meet the recent growth of the area," the release said.

“We were looking at several brunch restaurants and when we visited the Toasted Yolk for the first time, it only took a few minutes of seeing the concept and tasting the food that we knew it would be perfect for Elizabethtown,” Dee said.

Officials said 10 percent of the sales from opening day will go toward Mission Hope for Kids, a local organization dedicated to helping at-risk children by providing them with educational, emotional, physical and spiritual support.

The Toasted Yolk will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

