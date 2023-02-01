Can your burger recipe win the 'Derby Burger' challenge?

The competition is open to chefs in the food industry as well as home chefs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone and their mother says they have the best burger in town, but can they handle the heat? It's time to put those recipes to the test.

Louisville officials are searching for the next "Derby Burger" Champion. Could it be you?

The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are accepting burger recipe entries until March 3 for the eleventh-annual beef showdown.

Alison Smith with the Kentucky Beef Council said burgers are one the most popular foods in America, and is even better when made with 100% beef.

“With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state,” Smith said.

Whether you cook for your family and friends or for a dining room full of people every night, you are eligible for this burger competition.

Chefs and foodies entering the contest are encouraged to include a photo, a name for your masterpiece and a creative description in their submissions.

To submit your burger recipe into the contest or to see the official rules, click here.

All burgers must be made with 100% beef to be considered. The recipes will be judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation, according to a Kentucky Derby Festival press release.

Once all entries are collected, eight preliminary finalists will be selected from all the submissions.

Burger-enthusiasts from all-over can help narrow down to the final four "Derby Burger" contestants by voting online. The last four chefs left standing will participate in a cook-off at the end of March.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Derby Festival, as well as inside Kroger stores.

The winning chef will receive a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two ZIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, and a grilling prize package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.