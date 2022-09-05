Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

This will be the local franchise's fourth Louisville restaurant since first opening it's first location in NuLu the summer of 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood.

This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia.

The first Biscuit Belly opened it's doors in June 2019 in Louisville's up-and-coming NuLu neighborhood. This location is still baking biscuits for the community.

The newest Biscuit Belly location will be located at 13301 Shelbyville Road, where the old Yang Kee Noodle used to be, according to a Louisville Metro building permit.

Biscuit Belly's website states, "We see you, Middletown! Prepare your east-end taste buds as we’re prepping up to open our fourth official location in Louisville. Stay tuned as we provide updates on an opening date to come."

No announcement has been made as to when the new restaurant location will open its doors.

