NULU Fest returns in September

The event, sidelined by COVID-19 last year, returns Sept. 24 and will celebrate the growth within the East Market District.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NULU Fest returns this fall and promises a good block party filled with lots of fun.

NULU Fest will have live music, regional micro-brewed beers, bourbon along with numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.

Activities will be available for all ages and is family-friendly, open to the public and free.

