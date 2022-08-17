Shively woman working to promote food equity through urban farming

Marshall said she thought long and hard before starting this venture, but knew it was absolutely necessary if she wanted to see change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Feeding America, more than 575,000 are facing hunger in Kentucky. More than 160,000 of them are children.

One woman in the Shively neighborhood is taking it to the next step with her very own urban farming project in her backyard.

Her name is Leticia Marshall and she is working to help bring more access to fresher foods for residents in food desserts across Louisville.

"We have sweet potatoes. These are actually sweet potato vines that are coming out here," said Marshall, the owner of Bear Fruit & Grow when describing some of the things she grows.

Marshall is now deep in the Urban Farming business, all for a greater purpose.

"You've created this desert, there was already a lack of fresh fresh food here," said Marshall.

Marshall owns Bear Fruit & Grow in Shively, which she said came about as she began to see access to fresh food become less attainable.

"People are not able to access more than a chip bag, or some fried food at the corner store," said Marshall.

Not only is she working to bring about more fresh foods in these deserts, but she wants people to learn her ways, offering workshops for the community.

"I'm trying to get the kids because the kids get excited. The parents love to see their kids excited. They get involved," said Marshall.

Part of Marshall's mission also comes down to equity, whether it's a unique item, like a lemon cucumber or a basic tomato, she said she wants to have those options, so people in her community get to choose from a variety of different fruits and veggies.

"Culturally specific food is very very important for our community. We have people that know what they want, they know what they like to eat," said Marshall.

Marshall said she thought long and hard before starting this venture, but knew it was absolutely necessary if she wanted to see change.

"If the government decides they don't want to help. If local leaders decide they don't want to help, even though they have the resources, we can still do what we have to do to take care of ourselves, and we've seen examples of that," said Marshall.

Plant by plant and crop after crop, she hopes to see people flourish no matter where they live.