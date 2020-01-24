LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill is hoping to raise awareness by adopting animals in Kentucky shelters as the state pet of the commonwealth.

House Bill 27 was introduced in committee Thursday. The bill will designate "domestic cats and dogs that reside in or have been adopted from Kentucky animal shelters or rescue organizations" as Kentucky's official state pet.

Advocates hope the bill will raise awareness and lead to additional legislation to control overcrowding in animal shelters throughout the state.

To view adoptable animals and their locations, visit KYHumane.org.

