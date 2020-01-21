LOUISVILLE, Ky. — IBEW 369, Local 502, and Local 110 have stepped up yet again to raise donations for their 6th charity, the Kentucky Humane Society.

The Unions are proud to stand behind this Louisville nonprofit to help provide food, shelter and new families for deserving animals. The Kentucky Humane Society gives each animal the time and resources they need so they can become wonderful family members, but they can’t do it alone.

Please join IBEW 369, Local 502, and Local 110 in supporting this local organization. Every donation helps them save more lives.

Make a donation here.

