LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, they received a call about alleged animal neglect after a report of a dog being left outside with no shelter.

When LMAS arrived on the scene in the Hazelwood neighborhood, they found the dog and a house full of animals living in "deplorable" conditions.

LMAS subsequently removed six dogs and several cats from the home describing the house to covered in animal feces.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine was on the scene and spoke to a neighbor, who described the scene as heartbreaking.

"That's wrong, that's wrong," said the neighbor. "Because they're animals. They're just defenseless animals."

The dogs and cats were taken to the LMAS shelter. It is unclear if any charges are going to be made at this, LMAS is still investigating the matter.

