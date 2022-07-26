Louisville craft cocktail bar hosts 'Tail-Wagging Tuesdays' to benefit dogs in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting July 26, Frank's Whiskey Place will host a happy hour event just for your four-legged, furry friends.
Tail-Wagging Tuesdays will feature The Woof n' Waggin, a food truck that specializes in gourmet dog treats. The cocktail bar will also serve free samples of Rudy Green's Doggy Cuisine and the event is sponsored by Tito's Vodka.
Every Tail-Wagging Tuesday, a portion of the proceeds will go toward an organization helping dogs in need. July 26 donations will be given to Pit Bulls of St. Francis Rescue.
Every month, Frank's Whiskey Place will feature a local distillery within walking distance, and there are plenty since they're located on East Market Street.
The next Tail-Wagging Tuesday will be Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m., don't forget to bring your pup!
