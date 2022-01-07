Weekend adoptions help Louisville animal shelter avoid euthanizations

According to an LMAS spokesperson, 30 cats and dogs were adopted and about 100 foster applications were filed on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Animal Services said the community has answered the call and they are no long facing risks of overcrowding.

The shelter had been nearing maximum capacity and decided to waive all adoption and redemption fees.

According to a spokesperson, 30 cats and dogs were adopted and about 100 foster applications were filed on Saturday.

The shelter expected to begin euthanizing animals due to lack of space but now said that is off the table.

In a Facebook post on Friday, LMAS says it is doing everything possible to keep kennels open for incoming stray pets over the Fourth of July weekend.

The waived fees have been extended through July 11.

They will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday but said they expect a high volume of pets to be turned over to the shelter because fireworks and pets do not mix well.

Here’s how you can help

LMAS says there are several ways the community can help reduce the shelter's capacity at this time.

Residents can foster a pet for a short period of time, or they can come in and adopt one of the numerous pets up for adoption. The shelter also said any resident who is looking for a missing pet should check the shelter's lost and found page.

LMAS' Animal House Adoption Center, located at 3528 Newburg Road, is open from noon to 6 p.m., but, before showing up to adopt or foster, be sure to fill out the required applications online before you go.

Adoptions

As of now, all adoption and redemption fees have been waived.

LMAS said though that redemption fees will only be waived for owners with no prior violations. Court fees will not be waived.

All adoptable pets have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date on their vaccinations, LMAS said.

Fostering

Right now the shelter is in desperate need of large dog fosters. All small dogs have been taken out, an LMAS spokesperson told WHAS11.

If you plan on fostering, LMAS asks that you fill out the required paperwork online, again, before you show up to the Animal House Adoption Center.

The spokesperson said the shelter is expecting a large influx of dogs on Sunday and Monday and will need fosters to come immediately to the shelter on those days to take dogs.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.