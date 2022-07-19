National Zoo Keeper Week | Louisville Zoo, mayor recognizes achievements, looks to future

The next project, Kentucky Trails, will create an interactive experience allowing guests to get up close with Kentucky native species like bison and bobcats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is no better place to celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week than at a zoo.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer stopped by the Louisville Zoo to remember its strong past and to highlight it’s promising future.

"Our Louisville Zoo is a complex operation with lots of moving parts," Fischer said. “We celebrate the passionate animal care team as we kick off National Zoo Keeper Week and all the dedicated, world-class professionals at the Zoo who help keep this valuable institution running."

The Louisville Zoo not only celebrated it’s 50th anniversary in 2019 but had also been recognized as Kentucky's most popular non-profit, paid attraction according to a press release.

Fischer also mentioned how the community celebrates animal birthdays, arrivals and hatchings whenever they occur.

In 2022 alone, the zoo became certified for sensory inclusion by KultureCity and launched the Feature Healers Got Zoo Buddies program with Game Changers and UofL Health.

Now, the next project is the Kentucky Trails exhibit.

The project will create an interactive experience allowing guests to get up close with Kentucky native species like bison and bobcats according to the release.

It will feature a guided tour in an open vehicle, a pedal boat ride and a habitat theater.

Fischer said $5 million has been assigned to the exhibit, and the estimated total is $30 million.

Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said this is a great step forward for this project.

“All species are interesting, and all creatures have unique stories,” Maloney said. “We are so excited to showcase our region's wildlife and for the opportunity to inspire guests to appreciate America's amazing animals."

