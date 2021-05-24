Ethan selects special Feeders Supply treat benefitting KHS

Since his recovery earlier this year, the pooch has been honored with several roles — including testing out new treats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Ethan's story captured America's heart, Feeders Supply decided to release limited edition treats benefitting the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ethan and his owner, Jeff Callaway, joined the company for a taste test of all possible treat flavors. In an Instagram Live, Ethan was seen diving across the table for more treats, struggling to pick just one.

Finally, he was able to select two treats: salmon and sweet potato.

Feeders Pet Supply said the treats will hit shelves in all stores in July, after the host a vote on the product's label. A portion of the proceeds going directly to KHS.

Since his miraculous recovery earlier this year, Ethan has been named the chief tasting officer for Busch Beer's newest dog products and named a compassion ambassador by the Kentucky Derby Festival and Mayor's Give a Day campaign.

"Ethan's story was a story of recovery and survival and now it's a story of happiness and hope," Callaway said.

Louisville Metro Council President David James also presented Ethan with a proclamation for his work in raising awareness about the importance of animal shelters.

