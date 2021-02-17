Merchandise inspired by Ethan the dog on sale through Kentucky Humane Society

Sales of the merchandise, which includes masks, t-shirts and mugs, will help support the Kentucky Humane Society.

Social media has fallen in love with a dog named Ethan. Ethan was found near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) in Louisville on Jan. 29.

Staff and volunteers at the shelter worked tirelessly to save Ethan and, nearly three weeks later, he has made great progress in his recovery.

To help support the Kentucky Humane Society and the work they're doing to take care of animals like Ethan, the shelter has released a collection of merchandise dedicated to the resilient dog.

"Our team was so touched by the outpouring of support that we went right to work designing a wide variety of items you can now purchase to support Ethan and the animals of KHS," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

T-shirts, mugs, face masks, tote bags and more are available and items range in price from $17 to $36. Some designs feature a drawing of Ethan's face, which was made by the daughter of one of the KHS volunteers.

All of the proceeds from the merchandise will go toward the Kentucky Humane Society. You can visit "Shop Ethan" on the KHS website.

The shelter posts frequent updates on Ethan and his recovery on its Facebook page. When Ethan was first discovered, he only weighed 38 lbs. and was unable to walk or even lift his head to eat or drink. Through the work of the humane society, he now weighs 71 lbs. and is able to run around with other dogs.

During the recent winter storm that hit Louisville, Ethan got to spend the day with one of the KHS volunteers, Jeff. Jeff said Ethan enjoyed exploring the snow and playing with other dogs, although he still needed plenty of rest.

Louisville Metro Animal Services is looking into Ethan's case. They believe he was locked in a crate without food or water for weeks based on his condition. If you have any information, you are urged to call 502-473-PETS.

